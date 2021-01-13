A new attack jihadist. Three Ivorian “peacekeepers” from the UN Mission in Mali (Minusma) were killed Wednesday, January 13 in an attack on their convoy, said the spokesperson for Minusma on Twitter. The information was confirmed by an official of the Malian security services.

#Mali The peacekeepers are pushing back attackers during a complex attack today on the Douentza-Timbuktu axis. Following the attack, we deplore the loss of 3 peacekeepers. 6 others are injured. MINUSMA press release to follow. pic.twitter.com/4rZmHOVQav – Olivier Salgado (@olivier_salgado) January 13, 2021

The attack took place north of Bambara Maoudé, on the axis between Douentza (center) and Timbuktu (north-west), in a region which is one of the hotbeds of the violence that has bloodied the Sahel. “During a security operation, a Minusma company struck (…) improvised explosive devices (IED) before being the target of fire by unidentified armed men”, said Minusma in a statement.

The response of the “blue helmets” prompted the attackers to flee, she said. “However, preliminary reports indicate that as a result of this attack three ‘peacekeepers’ died and six others were injured.”, she said.