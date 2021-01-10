It is a massacre which affects the French soldiers currently engaged in Mali. While five of them lost their lives a few days ago, six were also injured after a suicide attack on Friday January 8. These disappearances resonate painfully in the minds of the families of former soldiers who disappeared in Mali. This is the case of Laetitia Dubé, whose son, Ronan Pointeau, died on November 2, 2019, at the age of 24: “His vehicle hit an artisanal mine. He turned around and he got stuck underneath. ”

This mother struggles to contain her tears when she recalls the moment when she was informed of the death of her son. “The doorbell rings, I lifted the peephole and understood. I didn’t want to open. There was the regimental commander […] there was an elected official. I opened the door and told them ‘no‘”, she testifies. Deeply moved, she adds that she wants her son to know that she is proud of him but misses him.