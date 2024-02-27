Mali, three compatriots kidnapped released in 2022

This night three Italian citizens were freed, Rocco Langone, his wife Maria Donata Caivano and his son Giovanni Langone, who had been kidnapped on 19 May 2022 in their home on the outskirts of the city of Koutiala, south-east of the capital of Mali, Bamako , where they had lived for several years. It is an area particularly permeated by the presence of jihadist militiamen; the kidnapping had taken place by a jihadist faction attributable to the JNIM, Support Group for Islam and Muslims, aligned with al-Qa'ida, active in a large part of West Africa. The Langone family had lived in Koutiala for several years, within a fully integrated community of Jehovah's Witnesses.

“The release of the family – underlines Palazzo Chigi in a note – was made possible thanks to the intense activity launched by the Aise, in concert with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, right from the immediacy of the kidnapping, and in particular thanks to the Agency's contacts with tribal personalities and local intelligence services. Despite the long imprisonment, the members of the Langone family enjoy good health. The three Italians landed at Ciampino military airport in Rome at 3.35pm. The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, welcomed the Langone family.