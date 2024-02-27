This night three Italian citizens were freed, Rocco Langone, his wife Maria Donata Caivano and his son Giovanni Langone, who had been kidnapped on 19 May 2022 in their home on the outskirts of the city of Koutiala, south-east of the capital of Mali, Bamako , where they had lived for several years. An African friend had also been kidnapped with them. It is an area particularly permeated by the presence of jihadist militiamen; the kidnapping had taken place by a jihadist faction attributable to the JNIM, Support Group for Islam and Muslims, aligned with al-Qa'ida, active in a large part of West Africa. The Langone family had lived in Koutiala for several years, within a fully integrated community of Jehovah's Witnesses.

The family's release was made possible thanks to the intense activity launched by AISE, in concert with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, right from the immediacy of the kidnapping, and in particular thanks to the Agency's contacts with tribal personalities and with local intelligence services.

Despite the long imprisonment, the members of the Langone family enjoy good health. Their return to Italy is scheduled for today in Rome.

The couple emigrated to Mali after retirement, to start a new life. Even their son eventually decided to follow them. They are originally from Ruoti, but lived in Italy in the province of Monza Brianza.