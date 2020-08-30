Paris called on Sunday August 30 the military junta to organize “quickly” a transition to civil power in Mali, via the Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly. “This transition must take place (…). It’s a matter of months “, she declared in the program” Le Grand Rendez-vous “on Europe 1, before adding:” If this was not done, then the risk is that all of this benefits terrorists first, because terrorists feed off the weakness of states and the Malian state is weak, very weak at the moment ”. Pressure concomitant with that of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which requires a one-year transition – the soldiers, for their part, want to remain in power for three years – and which occurs a few days after the secret publication, in the official journal, of a decree making the putschist leader the head of state. At the same time rumors rumors of an imminent release of the leader of the opposition, the liberal Soumaïla Cisse, detained for several months by an armed group which has never claimed responsibility for the kidnapping. The best sources believe it was in the hands of the jihadist Tuareg Iyad Ag Ghali, and the Salafist Imam Mahmoud Dicko, the main architect of the fall of ex-president Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta (IBK), asked God (sic) to release Cissé ” by next Friday ”.

Due to his never truly broken links with jhihadist groups and his considerable fortune, Mahmoud Dicko has the political and financial weight to influence the release of Soumaïla Cissé, a former rival of IBK, however, holding an economic liberalism hardly likely to embody a real political alternative in Mali. But his return to the Malian political scene would save time, at a time when the junta does not give much credit to the opposition movement M5 – which weighs only through the grace of Salafist Dicko – and where France as the soldiers do not consider for a moment to entrust the keys of the country to a religious trained in Saudi Arabia and supporter of dialogue with the armed groups fought since 2013 by the some 5,000 men in the Barkhane force. As a sign of goodwill at a time when the military is trying to obtain the reopening of borders and the restart of banking activities frozen by regional financial structures, ex-president IBK has been authorized to return to his home. But according to his relatives, he has not yet regained his freedom of movement or the possibility of communicating with the outside.

Marc de Miramon