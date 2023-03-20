Monday, March 20, 2023
Mali | The kidnapped Red Cross workers were released

March 20, 2023
World Europe
The workers were kidnapped at the beginning of March.

of West Africa The Red Cross workers kidnapped in Mali at the beginning of March have been released, the organization’s country organization in Mali said according to news agency AFP.

The workers were abducted in the area between the urban areas of Gao and Kidali. Their condition is described as good and they were released unconditionally.

In June, two Red Cross workers were killed in the Kayes district of Mali. One of the dead was an employee of the Malian Red Cross and the other was from the Netherlands.

The security situation in Mali has worsened since 2012, when jihadists and separatist rebels started violence in the northern parts of the country. Thousands of people have died in the violence and more than two million have had to flee their homes.

