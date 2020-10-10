If Sophie Pétronin is now free since Thursday, October 8, the former French hostage does not forget that the fight against the jihadist movement in Mali is still relevant. Currently, many people remain kidnapped by these organizations. “Officially, there are four left if my calculations are correct. But we are never safe from an unclaimed kidnapping or then kept under cover by the authorities of their respective countries”, announces journalist Anthony Fouchard, former correspondent in Mali.

To successfully free Sophie Pétronin and three other hostages, the Malian government had to agree to make concessions. About 200 jihadist prisoners have been released. It is still unclear whether there is also a paid ransom or not. This counterpart allows the head of this jihadist network to strengthen his position, he presents himself as a liberator through his communication networks.