Monday, January 17, 2022
Mali | The ex-president of Mali, ousted in a military coup, has died

January 16, 2022
in World
Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta was 76 years old at the time of his death. He died, according to his relatives, at his home in the country’s capital, Bamako.

Malin former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta has died, news agencies AFP and Reuters report.

“President IBK died this morning at 9 a.m. at his home,” Keïta’s relative told AFP using the president’s initials.

Keïta, who died in Bamako, the country’s capital, was 76 years old. Keïta was ousted in a coup d’état by the armed forces in 2020. Since 2013, she has managed to lead a country in West Africa.

His successor, Bah N’dawin the fate was also to fall victim to a coup d’état in 2021. Malia currently heads the junta and the country’s interim president is a colonel Assimi Goïta.

