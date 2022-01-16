Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta was 76 years old at the time of his death. He died, according to his relatives, at his home in the country’s capital, Bamako.

Malin former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta has died, news agencies AFP and Reuters report.

“President IBK died this morning at 9 a.m. at his home,” Keïta’s relative told AFP using the president’s initials.

His successor, Bah N’dawin the fate was also to fall victim to a coup d’état in 2021. Malia currently heads the junta and the country’s interim president is a colonel Assimi Goïta.