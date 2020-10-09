The plane carrying Sophie Pétronin, the last French hostage in the world and released in Mali after four years of detention in the hands of suspected jihadists, landed on Friday, October 9 at the Villacoublay air base, south of Paris. Accompanied by her son, a doctor and diplomats, she was welcomed by President Emmanuel Macron and Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian. “His release is a huge relief. To the Malian authorities, thank you. The fight against terrorism in the Sahel continues ”, the Head of State had reacted the day before, while the release of Sophie Pétronin is part of a vast exchange decided by the military junta currently in power in Mali.

Head of a children’s aid organization

Last weekend, Bamako had formalized the release of a hundred “jihadists” in the north and the center of the country, a prelude to those of Sophie Pétronin, a priest and a young Italian national, as well as the leader of the Malian opposition Soumaïla Cissé, kidnapped last March during the election campaign for the legislative elections. Originally from Bordeaux, Sophie Pétronin had lived for several years in an area occupied by jihadist groups, until they were driven out by the French army, from January 2013. Leader of an organization of Aid to Children, she had appeared in videos released in 2017 and 2018 by the Support Group for Islam and Muslims (GSIM), a “terrorist” alliance affiliated with Al Qaeda.

Obstruction of the peace agreement

The outcome of these crises therefore comes in the wake of the change in the Malian security apparatus.

A few days before the forced resignation of the former Malian president Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta and the “disappearance” of Moussa Diawara, former head of state security, a report by the United Nations Group of Experts on Mali had leaked to the press, directly accusing senior officials of the military apparatus of willfully obstruct the implementation of the peace agreement signed between the Malian government, several armed groups in the north and pro-government militias. The military junta is currently negotiating the lifting of the economic sanctions put in place by the countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).