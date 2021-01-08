Six French soldiers were wounded on Friday, January 8, in the morning, during an attack by a suicide vehicle bomb in Mali, the army staff told Franceinfo. Their vital prognosis is not engaged. The attack occurred in Gourma, in the center of the country, said the staff.

The suicide vehicle headed at high speed towards the rear of a French military convoy of the Barkhane force, then in joint operation with Malian soldiers. An armored infantry fighting vehicle intervened and it was at this point that the driver of the suicide vehicle triggered his explosive charge.

The six French soldiers were transported by helicopter to the military hospital in Gao. Three of them will be repatriated to France on Saturday.

The attack comes after two others that occurred last week, which claimed the lives of five French soldiers.