Six French soldiers deployed in Mali as part of Operation Barkhane were wounded Friday, January 8, by a suicide vehicle that exploded near their convoy, we learned from the army staff on Saturday. January 9. The six soldiers were taken by helicopter to the military hospital in Gao. Two of them are in serious, but stable, condition. Their vital prognosis is not engaged. Three of them will be repatriated to France on Saturday.

“An unknown vehicle arrived at very high speed, he blew himself up in front of a French armored vehicle, a suicide attack“, summarizes the journalist Nicolas Bertrand present on site for France Televisions. The vehicle was trapped and an explosive charge was triggered. The attack took place in the center of the country, in the area known as the three borders, between Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso. This attack comes after two others that took their lives last week to five French soldiers. All were perpetrated by jihadist groups affiliated with Al Qaeda.

