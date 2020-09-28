The internationally renowned artist is accused of regularly beating his companion.

Several hundred people demonstrated on September 26 in Bamako against violence against women in the country. This follows the imprisonment of the famous artist, Sidiki Diabaté, a great kora player, for alleged beating and kidnapping on his ex-partner.

Demonstration on September 26, 2020 in Bamako, Mali, against violence against women. (MICHELE CATTANI / AFP)

It’s kind of a phenomenon “Me too “ which in turn crosses the country. The people who demonstrated, mainly women, demanded an end to impunity for the perpetrators of this type of violence and the adoption of specific legislation. In the demonstration, women held up signs that read: “I am a potential victim”, “No empathy for the executioner”, “One more, one too many”, “No to going unpunished in the face of rape”.

According to associations fighting against violence against women, cases have increased by more than 10% compared to last year. What’s more, while two out of three victims remain silent for fear of reprisals.

The case is causing a stir in Mali and splits social networks in two. On the one hand, unwavering supporters who refuse to believe the facts speak of a plot. On the other hand, many women who are surprised at such support. I have to say that the photos of Mariam Saw, the victim, freeze the blood. On Twitter, Ana Karité writes: “In Mali, domestic violence is legion and badly anchored in manners. It is time to say stop.”

At #Mali, domestic violence is legion and deeply rooted in mores.

It’s time to say STOP and protect our daughters, sisters and mothers.#I’mMamasita #BoycottSidikiDiabate https://t.co/CShChI9ISM – Ana Shea Ⓥ (@greenvegana) September 23, 2020

Now we are also talking about an awakening of Mali, shaken by the coup. “Things are moving on the political level but also on the legal level with the imprisonment of Sidiki Diabate.”

In a relationship with the artist since she was 17 (she is 23 today), the young woman was regularly beaten by the Malian star. “Punches, belts, riding crops, all kinds of equipment were welcome”, writes afrik.com.

The last correction is apparently too strong. Unable to hide the blows behind makeup, Diabaté decides to kidnap the young woman, until it heals. But Mariam manages to escape, and a friend will post old photos of her swollen body on social networks. Mariam will file a complaint immediately.

Diabaté is imprisoned and for him the hour of disgrace has come. It is first of all his record company, Universal Music Africa, who “suspends all forms of collaboration” pending judgment. Then his name disappeared from the nominations at various festivals: Afrimma Awards and Urban Music Prize and Coupé-Décalé, where he was nominated in the category of the best artists of French-speaking West Africa.