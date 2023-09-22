The Azawad movements that signed a peace agreement with Mali announced their mobilization to confront the forces of the Malian army and the Russian “Wagner” group present in the Azawad region in the north of the country. In an effort to expel them from the territory whose sovereignty is disputed.

What does mobilization declaration mean?

The representative of the National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad in Mauritania, Mr. Ben Bella, one of the “Framework” movements, responded to Sky News Arabia that these movements are “ready to repel any aggression from Wagner terrorists and the Malian army,” as he put it.

He adds in some detail:

The Azawad National Army took the decision to confront all the mercenaries and militias gathered by the Malian military regime to invade its land (Azawad Province), disregarding all agreements signed with the guarantee of neighbors and international community organizations.

These fighters are no longer just movement fighters, but have become an army for all of Azawad after many people of Azawad who are not members of the movements joined them.

We are absolutely certain that if the world had abandoned the confrontation between us and the Bamako authorities, we would have expelled them from the borders of Azawad within a record period, as we did in 2012.

The renewed battles between the Malian army and the Azawad Movements this month are the first of their kind and intensity since the bloody conflict between them that broke out in 2012 over sovereignty over the Azawad region.

The conflict then ended with the signing of the Algiers Peace Agreement in 2015, under which the Azawadian movements would abandon their separatist endeavors in exchange for including their militants in the Malian army, participating in governance, and paying attention to development projects for the region.

Unconventional calculations of victory and loss

Regarding the future of the conflict, and who might favor it this time, the American researcher specializing in international affairs, Irina Zuckerman, presents to the “Sky News Arabia” website, expectations that are outside the apparent calculations regarding the numerical strength and armament of the two parties, and she says:

Azawad separatist movements may receive supplies from similar movements in neighboring Niger; Which means the expansion of the number of opponents of the Malian government inside and outside the country.

Malian forces are not well trained and lack cohesion after failing to integrate the various sects within them.

The numerical largeness of the Malian army compared to the small number of the Azawad movements usually means a crushing victory for the government, but what happens is that the separatists advance towards some cities with a snowball effect, by recruiting other elements in urban areas.

Moreover, the assistance that Wagner provides to the government is not as important as many people imagine; Wagner lost to movements in Mozambique and elsewhere, and American forces eliminated hundreds of them in a single confrontation in Syria.

“Wagner” cannot compensate for the number of French and European forces that were in Mali.

Beware of the cooperation of terrorists and Azawadis

The American researcher believes that the Malian army is heading towards a “multi-front war”, not only with the separatists, and put forward a proposal that she sees as the way out now for the government.

She explains: