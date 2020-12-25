He was the leader of the Malian opposition: Soumaïla Cissé died of the coronavirus in France, report his family and his party, Friday, December 25. The one that the Malians affectionately nicknamed “Soumi” had just celebrated his 71th birthday. This figure in Mali’s political life since the early 1990s was born on December 20, 1949 in Timbuktu, in the north-west of the country.

President of the Union for the Republic and Democracy (URD), Soumaïla Cissé was kidnapped by jihadists on March 25, 2020 in the electoral district of Niafunké (Timbuktu region) while he was campaigning for the legislative elections of the 29 March. After more than six months in captivity, iI had been released in October with the French hostage Sophie Pétronin. Since 2002, Soumaïla Cissé wished to accede to the Malian presidency.