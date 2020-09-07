Two French troopers, deployed on Operation Barkhane, died on Saturday, September 5. They belonged to the primary regiment of parachute hussars from Tarbes (Hautes-Pyrénées). The troopers have been patrolling in a lightweight armored car when a roadside selfmade machine exploded. A 3rd soldier is critically injured. The assault was claimed by a bunch linked to Al Qaeda. It occurred in northeastern Mali within the Tessalit area, on the border with Algeria. It’s a porous border space the place traffickers and jihadists combine.

Confronted with the nebula of terrorists argue the huge Malian territory, the conflict of attrition led by the troopers of Operation Barkhane seemt nonetheless unsure. The jihadists have taken benefit of the political instability because the coup d ‘Etat in Mali in early August, in accordance with France 24 journalist Wassim Nasr. The French military maintains the stress on the jihadists, however is paying a heavy worth. 45 troopers have died since 2013.