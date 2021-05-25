A.us Anger over government reshuffle in Mali, officers have taken the country’s president and head of government into custody. Two senior officials told AFP on Monday that the interim government president Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane had been taken to the Kati military camp on the outskirts of the capital Bamako. The international community strongly condemned the incident. The EU said it was examining sanctions against several leaders.

Prime Minister Ouane, who was briefly reached on the phone by an AFP reporter before the line was cut, indicated that soldiers had come “to fetch him”. The case caused sharp criticism from around the world: The United Nations, the African Union (AU), the West African Economic Community Ecowas, the EU, the United States and Great Britain issued a joint statement condemning the arrest of the politicians and calling for their “immediate and unconditional Release”.

EU speaks of “kidnapping”

The heads of state and government of the European Union also condemned the “kidnapping” of the politicians, as EU Council President Charles Michel said in Brussels on Tuesday morning. “What happened was grave and serious.” According to the summit declaration, the EU is now considering “targeted” sanctions against political and military leaders who “obstruct the Malian transition”.

There was recently a government reshuffle in Mali to respond to the growing criticism of the transitional government. The military retained the offices it already held in the previous government. However, former Defense Minister Sadio Camara and former Security Minister Colonel Modibo Kone were replaced.

Worry about another coup

The latest incident raised concerns about another coup attempt. In August last year, military officers overthrew the elected president of the West African country, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, in a coup after sustained protests.

The military junta installed after the coup broke up at the beginning of the year. This fulfilled a requirement of the West African Economic Community Ecowas. Nevertheless, the military continues to exert a great deal of influence. The political situation in Mali has been marked by severe instability and violence since 2012. In addition to other countries, Germany is also on duty with the Bundeswehr as part of EU and UN missions in Mali to help stabilize the country.