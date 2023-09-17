Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, three West African Sahel nations governed by military junta, signed a security pact on Saturday, September 16, promising mutual aid in the event of any rebellion or external aggression.

“Today I signed with the heads of state of Burkina Faso and Niger the Liptako-Gourma letter establishing the Alliance of Sahel States, with the aim of creating a framework for collective defense and mutual assistance,” declared the leader of the Malian junta, Assimi Goita, on his X social network account.

These countries have three things in common: They have suffered coups d’état in recent years, are struggling to contain Islamic insurgents linked to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State, and also have tense relations with neighbors and international partners due to their internal situation.

The so-called Alliance of Sahel States takes place in the capital of Mali, Bamako, by the heads of State of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré; Mali, Colonel Assimi Goïta; and Niger, General Abdourahamane Tiani.

Any attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of one or more contracting parties will be considered an aggression against the other parties, according to the pact, known as the Alliance of Sahel States.

It states that other States will provide individual or collective assistance, even with the use of armed force.

The three countries “commit to combating terrorism in all its forms and organized crime in the common space of the Alliance,” according to the official note.

With the recent coup in Niger, the gap is greater between the three countries and those of the regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which has threatened to use force to restore constitutional order in the country. However, at the same time, it is trying to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis, to avoid any escalation in a region of the Sahel, shaken by a jihadist insurgency.

Since the beginning of the Niger coup d’état, July 26, 2023, Mali and Burkina Faso have promised to come to Niger’s aid in the event of an attack. Now, with the alliance letter, they make it explicit.

The three states were members of the G5 Sahel alliance joint force, supported by France, along with Chad and Mauritania, launched in 2017 to confront Islamist groups in the region.

However, Mali abandoned the dormant organization following its military coup in 2021, and Niger’s ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum, said in May 2022 that the force was “dead” following Mali’s departure.

Relations between France and the three states have soured since the coups.

France has been forced to withdraw its troops from Mali and Burkina Faso, and maintains a tense fight with the coup junta, which took power in Niger, and asked it to withdraw its troops and its ambassador. France has refused to recognize the junta’s authority.

With EFE and Reuters