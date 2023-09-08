Friday, September 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mali | More than 60 were killed in attacks by suspected jihadists

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 8, 2023
in World Europe
0
Mali | More than 60 were killed in attacks by suspected jihadists

According to the military administration, the perpetrators of the attack were linked to the terrorist network al-Qaeda.

Over 60 people died after suspected jihadists carried out two separate attacks on a Malian army base and a passenger boat on the Niger River in the north of the country on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Malian military administration, a total of 49 civilians and 15 soldiers were killed in the attacks. However, the military administration did not specify how many people were killed in each attack.

According to the military administration’s statement, a group linked to the terrorist network al-Qaeda has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

According to the ship operator, at least three rockets hit the boat traveling along the river on an established route.

#Mali #killed #attacks #suspected #jihadists

See also  Natural disasters | Thousands have expressed their desire to adopt a newborn Syrian baby rescued from the rubble
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result