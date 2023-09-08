Mali | More than 60 were killed in attacks by suspected jihadists

According to the military administration, the perpetrators of the attack were linked to the terrorist network al-Qaeda.

Over 60 people died after suspected jihadists carried out two separate attacks on a Malian army base and a passenger boat on the Niger River in the north of the country on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Malian military administration, a total of 49 civilians and 15 soldiers were killed in the attacks. However, the military administration did not specify how many people were killed in each attack.

According to the military administration’s statement, a group linked to the terrorist network al-Qaeda has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

According to the ship operator, at least three rockets hit the boat traveling along the river on an established route.