D.he twelve Bundeswehr soldiers injured in a suicide attack in Mali, West Africa, are back in Germany. The second aircraft with the remaining wounded soldiers on board landed in Stuttgart on Sunday night. You should then be brought to the Bundeswehr hospital in Ulm. A Bundeswehr machine had landed in Cologne on Saturday afternoon. It contained the three most seriously injured German blue helmet soldiers and those who had to be transported lying down. They were brought to the Bundeswehr Central Hospital in Koblenz. According to Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU), her condition was stable.

A suicide bomber had attacked a standing patrol northeast of Gao city with a car bomb on Friday morning. 13 UN soldiers were injured, twelve Germans and one Belgian. Three German soldiers were seriously injured. According to the UN, the soldiers secured the convoy of a Malian battalion. The previous day was preceded by the explosion of an explosive device, which only caused property damage to a vehicle.

France plans to realign its military presence

Around 900 German soldiers are currently involved in the UN Minusma mission. The upper limit is 1100 men and women from Germany. The mission is intended to support the peace process in Mali. Islamist terrorist groups are active in the country. In 2013, a massive French military operation repulsed their advance on the capital Bamako. Organized crime and cross-border smuggling are also a problem in the region, through which migration routes to North Africa and further on to Europe run.

Most recently there were two military coups in Mali. The last question raised was whether Mali is even moving in the direction of radical Islamism after the latest coup. French President Emmanuel Macron announced a fundamental realignment of the French military presence in the Sahel zone – and an end to the French anti-terrorist operation “Operation Barkhane”. Bilateral military operations with Mali were suspended in order to increase the pressure on the crisis state and the putschists. France – which is actively seeking and attacking Islamist terrorists in the Sahel region – has repeatedly killed its own soldiers.

The FDP defense expert Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann immediately asked Defense Minister Kramp-Karrenbauer to provide information about the attack. “What do we know about the perpetrators, their origins, their possible relationships with the government or the army? What does this terrorist attack mean for the mission and the exercise of the mandate? ”She asked.

The parliamentary manager of the left-wing group, Jan Korte, requested special meetings of the Foreign Affairs Committee and the Defense Committee for the coming week. The chairman of the Left in the Defense Committee, Alexander Neu, complained: “It is not the first time that the Federal Government, in particular the Defense Minister, has not informed the relevant specialist representatives, but rather the media past them.”