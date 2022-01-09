Mali’s ruling military junta on Saturday presented a new proposal for a timetable for the return to civilian command, on the eve of a summit of West African nations.

Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop made the announcement ahead of the meeting, in which West African bloc leaders hoped to discuss sanctions against Mali’s junta over this issue. The junta declared it would remain in power for five years, an idea rejected last week by a coalition of the country’s parties.

Goodluck Jonathan, mediator for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), asked the regime to review its plans during a visit to Mali last week, said Diop, who traveled to Accra today to present his new proposals to the ECOWAS president. , Ghanaian ruler Nana Akufo-Addo, state TV reported.

The situation in Mali has generated international consternation since August 2020, when Colonel Assimi Goita led a coup d’état against President-elect Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Under the threat of sanctions, Goita has vowed to restore civilian rule after holding presidential and legislative elections. However, he led a second de facto coup in May 2021, forcing out the interim civilian government.

The country is experiencing a jihadist rebellion and much of its territory is outside the government’s control.

