The military junta that governs Mali announced this Thursday, January 25, the end “with immediate effect” of the agreement signed in 2015 with separatist rebel groups in the north of the country, mostly from the Tuareg people, a pact considered key to stabilizing the country. The announcement comes after the transitional government of Mali accused Algeria, mediator in that agreement, of “unfriendly acts” and “hostility” for hosting rebels in its territory.

The board cited “the change in position of certain signatory groups,” as well as “acts of hostility and instrumentalization of the agreement by the Algerian authorities, a country that has been the main mediator” of the agreement, according to a statement read on state television. by Colonel Abdoulaye Maïga, spokesman for the Government installed by the military.

The agreement was already considered moribund since the resumption in 2023 of hostilities against the central State and the Malian Army by separatist groups, predominantly the northern Tuareg, following the withdrawal of the United Nations mission (Minusma), promoted by the military junta after ten years of presence.

The pact received a very hard blow at the beginning of the year, when the head of the junta, Colonel Assimi Goïta, announced during his New Year greetings the establishment of a “direct inter-Mali dialogue” to “privileg the national establishment of peace.” .

“All negotiation channels are closed,” Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, spokesman for the Permanent Strategic Framework, an alliance of armed groups that signed the 2015 agreement before taking up arms again last year, told AFP. “We have no choice but to fight this war imposed on us by this illegitimate junta with which dialogue is impossible.”

Deterioration of relations with Algeria

The formalization of the end of the Algiers agreement is part of a series of ruptures carried out by the military who took power by force. They broke the old alliance with France and its European partners to turn towards Russia and made Minusma march.

The end of the agreement also occurs in a climate of profound deterioration in relations with its large neighbor Algeria, with which Mali shares hundreds of kilometers of border.

The Touareg combatants of the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA) are released from Kidal, in the north of Mali, on September 28, 2016. ​ 148 / 5,000 Translation results Tuareg combatants move near Kidal, in the north of Mali, on September 28, 2016. © AFP

Colonel Maïga read another strong statement on Thursday, specifically against Algeria. The government “observes with great concern a multiplication of hostile acts, cases of hostility and interference in the internal affairs of Mali by the authorities” of Algeriahe claimed.

He denounces “an erroneous perception of the Algerian authorities who consider Mali as their backyard or as a doormat state, in a context of contempt and condescension.”

Among several grievances, the junta accuses Algeria of hosting representative offices of certain groups that signed the 2015 agreement and have become “terrorist actors.”

The Malian regime “demands that the Algerian authorities immediately cease their hostility.”

Mali has been plunged into turmoil since the outbreak of independence and Salafist insurgencies in the north in 2012..

Predominantly Tuareg groups took up arms in search of independence or autonomy. The insurgency paved the way for armed groups linked to Al Qaeda to conquer most of the north, prompting a military intervention by France and plunging the Sahel into war.

After a ceasefire in 2014, predominantly Tuareg armed groups signed the so-called peace agreement in 2015 with the government and loyalist movements fighting alongside it, which provided for greater local autonomy and the integration of combatants into a so-called “reconstituted army”, under the authority of the State.

The jihadists, for their part, continue fighting against the State under the banner of Al Qaeda or the Islamic State organization.

The violence, which left thousands of combatants and civilians dead, as well as millions displaced, has spread to central Mali and neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger, which were themselves the scene of military coups in 2022 and 2023.

