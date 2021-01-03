Two new French soldiers were killed in Mali on Saturday January 2. Is the commitment paying off? “France has had extremely concrete results on the ground, especially since the Pau summit (Pyrénées-Atlantiques), in January 2019, where President Macron made two decisions: sending 600 troops as reinforcements and the strategy to target the area known as the “three borders”, between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, answers journalist Dorothée Olliéric, live from the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Sunday January 3. Result: a record with hundreds of jihadists who have been killed, including leaders “.

Emmanuel Macron could announce in the days or weeks to come the disengagement of reinforcements, which were, from the start, temporary. “Nevertheless, we are far from talking about the withdrawal or the end of Operation Barkhane, quite simply because the African partner forces are not ready to continue the fight against terrorism on their own”, continues the journalist.

