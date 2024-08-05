Wormwood|Tuareg separatists have said they killed 84 members of the Russian mercenary group Wagner and 47 Malian soldiers in three days of fighting.

Wormwood has said that he will cut off diplomatic relations with Ukraine. Mali accuses a high-ranking Ukrainian official of admitting Ukraine’s involvement in the heavy defeat suffered by Malian forces in July.

Three days of heavy fighting broke out at a military camp in Tinzaouatene near the Algerian border on July 25. Tuareg-led separatists said on Thursday that they had killed a total of 84 members of the Russian mercenary group Wagner and 47 Malian soldiers in the fighting.

Malian government spokesman Abdoulaye Maigan according to the administration was shocked to hear from a representative of the Ukrainian military intelligence Andri Yusov from comments regarding the July battles. He said that Mali would cut off diplomatic relations immediately.

“(Yusov) admitted Ukraine’s involvement in the cowardly, treacherous and brutal attack by armed terrorist groups that had resulted in the deaths of Malian soldiers,” Maiga said in a statement.

Ukrainian Kyiv Independent according to Yusov, with his comments on the television broadcast on July 29, hinted at a possible cooperation between the Ukrainian intelligence service and the Malian rebels.

According to the Kyiv Independent, Yusov had said that the rebels had obtained useful information, which had “enabled a successful military operation against Russian war criminals.” He also implied that in addition to information, the rebels would have received other support.

AFP in the video seen on Friday, the Prime Minister of Mali Choguel Kokalla Maiga in turn admitted that they had lost the “battle” at Tinzaouatene.

The Malian armed forces have admitted that a large number of their soldiers have died, but have not released more precise numbers. According to Kyiv Independent, Wagner has also confirmed that he suffered heavy losses in clashes.

French magazine Le Monde reported last week that Ukrainian intelligence services had cooperated with Tuareg fighters. At least he has written about it in English Kyiv Independent.

“We have connections with the Ukrainians, just like we have with everyone else, the French, the Americans and others,” said a rebel representative to Le Monde.

Jusov did not comment on the nature of the possible cooperation in his television comments, Kyiv Independent reports.

According to Le Monde’s sources, the Tuareg fighters would have received training in the use of drones from the Ukrainians, among other things.

According to a statement released by Malian government spokesman Abdoulaye Maiga, Ukraine’s actions had violated Mali’s sovereignty. Maiga described the actions as unacceptable foreign interference and support for international terrorism.

Military junta seized power in West Africa’s Mali, ousting an elected civilian president Ibrahim Boubacar Keitan in 2020. The junta has prioritized the conquest of the entire country from separatists and jihadists connected to al-Qaeda and ISIS.

Assimi Goitan under the junta has severed its traditional alliance with the country’s former colonial ruler, France. Instead, Mali has turned to Russia in recent years.

The administrations of Mali’s neighboring countries Burkina Faso and Niger have also increasingly shown support for Russia and become closer with it. Military juntas are also in power in Burkina Faso and Niger.

Last week, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed his support for Mali while speaking on the phone with his local official brother Abdoulaye Diop with.