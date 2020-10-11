The victory of Spain by the minimum against Switzerland has left, regardless of the football evaluations that each one wants to give, one thing clear: Adama Traoré can only play with the Spanish team. His debut in an official match will prevent Mali, combined that wanted to have the Catalan footballer in his commitments, call you back.

Mali called him up for their international friendly matches against and , on October 9 and 13 respectively. They will not be able to do it again because of the player’s debut with Spain in an official match.

Adama Traoré, despite being born in Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona), had the possibility to play with Mali. The reason? The nationality of your parents. Being of Malian descent, Traoré was eligible to play for the African team as he has a national passport.

The Wolves player was happy at the end of the game: “I am very happy to have played. We have been close to the goal, but we have had little to finish, that we have to keep working on, me personally. Winning games makes the team have a good dynamic.”

The ex of the Barça he has always defended the colors of the Spanish team in the lower categories. Days ago he declared that in the next few dates he would see which team he would play in an official match and we would understand everything. Said and done.