Bamako (Agencies)

Mali’s cabinet said yesterday that the military junta had cancelled its decision to suspend political parties, which it had issued in order to maintain public order.

The military council suspended political parties in April, ahead of the start of a national dialogue to bring peace to the Sahel country, which has been battling Islamist violence for more than a decade and has been ruled by the military council since 2020.

The government statement said the military council “took this deterrent measure with the aim of containing all possible public disturbances during this important event.”

He added that while the government’s focus is currently on implementing the proposals that emerged from the national dialogue, which was held from April 13 to May 10, it will allow political parties to resume their activities.