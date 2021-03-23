Still from the moment when Mali Kabs sings with her father. the kabs family

Maliya Kabs is only four years old and millions of people already know her in her native UK and abroad. The videos with her father since she was almost a baby inside the car while the girl sings in different languages ​​have become very popular on the internet with millions of visits each. In a new video that circulates on the TikTok network, “Mali” is seen, as they say in his family, singing some verses of the famous song by Selena Quintanilla Bidi Bidi Bom Bom and then interpreting As the flower, another of the great successes of the queen of tex-mex. The video has reached 7.5 million views in less than three days.

The little girl tells her father in English that she can speak Portuguese, Twi (originally from Ghana) and French thanks to the fact that her aunt and sister have taught her. To demonstrate her skills in several languages, the girl also sings Selena’s lyrics in Spanish and the song in Portuguese. Tempo Antigo.

Her parents, Chanel and Tay Kabs, decided to quit their old jobs to pursue their YouTube channel full time. In the social network they show what life is like for them and their three children: Teija (11 years old), Maliya (four) and TJ (only one year old). What seemed like an unattainable dream has come true and now the Kabs family has more than 874,000 subscribers on YouTube and more than a million people follow them on TikTok. “The best thing for us is spending time together and working as a family,” said the mother, Chanel, in an interview with the British newspaper The Mirror.

What started as a game between father and daughter has become the Kabs family’s new business. During the pandemic, his videos became even more popular. With the confinement, the father and the girl spent a lot of time in the car listening to songs for fun. “Who would want to see my daughter and me sing in the car?” Said the father. From the number of visits to his videos it is clear that many people.

