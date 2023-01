01:38 Leader of the Junta in Mali pardons 49 Ivorian soldiers detained since July. © France 24

The head of the Malian junta, Colonel Assimi Goïta, granted, on Friday, January 6, a pardon “with full remission of sentences” to the 49 Ivorian soldiers arrested in July and later sentenced by the Malian Justice. These arrests had caused a diplomatic dispute between the two countries.