The aura of the jihadist group GSIM and its leader Iyad Ag Ghali comes out of the operation strengthened. Negotiating with terrorists is now a credible option that will also serve the new power in Bamako.

February 2020, Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta puts an end to the regularly repeated doctrine that there are no possible negotiations with armed groups. He admits that steps are underway between the government of Bamako and jihadists. In the face of repeated attacks, the dead whose number is growing “exponential” in his own words he states: “I believe it is time for some avenues to be explored.” Emissaries are sent with the two strong men of the jihadist movement: Iyad Ag Ghali, the head of the Support Group for Islam and Muslims (GSIM), and Amadou Kouffa his right-hand man and head of the katiba Macina.

So here is Iyad Ag Ghali, long enemy number one of both Bamako and Paris, who has become frequentable. The man, whose life is a real novel, shows once again that it is essential.

At the same time, the G5-Sahel strategy is evolving. The priority enemy to fight is now the Islamic State in the greater Sahara (EIGS), affiliated with the Islamic State group. Negotiating with certain people is no longer taboo, which is clearly indicated by IBK’s message.

In return for Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta’s offer, signals were not slow to arrive from the GSIM. In early March 2020 in a press release, the group says he is ready to negotiate with Bamako. It still poses a prerequisite: the departure of Barkhane and the peacekeepers of Minusma from Malian territory. “There can be no question of negotiations in the shadow of the occupation before the departure from Mali of all the French forces and those who follow them”, is it explained in the press release. An unacceptable requirement which seems to nullify the very beginning of negotiations. So months go by and nothing, officially, seems to emerge from this strategic rapprochement.

In this context, the release of the hostages signals the goodwill of the jihadist leader. If no one had claimed their detention, for the observers, Ag Ghali was probably the jailer. As many specialists point out, this release was surely accompanied by hard cash.

The benefit is both financial and political for Iyad Ag Ghali. Hostage negotiations initially concerned only Soumaïla Cissé, the Malian politician kidnapped on March 25, 2020 near Timbuktu, understands the newspaper Point. Jihadists “accept that the French hostage is added to the release of the leader of the Malian opposition”, writes the newspaper. Double blow for Ag Ghali.

This will help Iyad Ag Ghali and the GSIM to present themselves as being on the side of the people. “He will be able to more quietly try to realize his political project which is to establish Sharia law“, written Point.

At the same time, the Malian army also seems to be the other winner of this liberation. In power since the coup, the current leadership team of Mali, resulting from the putsch that overthrew IBK, is not at the origin of the negotiations to obtain the release of the hostages. But she did not block the long and complicated process. Today, this army is reaping the glory of well-conducted negotiations, but carried out by the former Malian power.

It can therefore now “surf” on the popular jubilation caused by the release of Soumaïla Cissé, the leader of the main opposition party. The street and the opposition, who welcomed the arrival to power of the military, will find in this release of hostages something to support the new regime.

Strange paradox which sees the military power reinforced by its enemy.