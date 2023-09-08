Terrorists attacked a ship and an army camp in the northeast of the country. The government declared three days of national mourning. Despite the violence, the UN mission to stabilize Mali is withdrawing as planned by the end of the year at the request of the military government.

Signs of strength: The military is in power in Mali, uniformed men and weapons are part of the street scene. Image: AP

BAccording to the military government, at least 74 civilians and soldiers were killed in two terrorist attacks by Islamist fighters in Mali. The government announced on Friday night on Facebook that terrorists had attacked a ship and an army camp in Bamba in the Gao region in the north-east of the country on Thursday. In all, at least 49 civilians and 15 soldiers were killed. According to media reports, 50 Islamists died. There were also injuries. According to the information, the government of the West African state declared a three-day national mourning.

The UN mission to stabilize Mali (Minusma), which has been in the country since 2013, is scheduled to withdraw by the end of the year at the request of the military government and hand over its bases to the Malian security forces. In mid-June, the military government, which is increasingly turning to Russia, vehemently demanded the withdrawal of all around 12,000 UN blue helmets by the end of the year. Germany had already decided beforehand to end the participation of its approximately 1,100 soldiers in the operation.

The UN mission was launched after Islamist terrorists overran the north of the country in 2012 following the collapse of neighboring Libya and a rebellion by nomadic Tuareg.

A military intervention by the former colonial power France pushed back the Islamists, some of whom were allied with the terrorist militias IS and al-Qaeda, only temporarily. Since then, the terrorist groups have been spreading in the north and center of Mali and in its neighboring countries.