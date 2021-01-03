Improvised explosive devices are “a danger and a risk which are taken into account”Colonel Frédéric Barbry, spokesperson for the armed forces staff, declared Sunday, January 3 on franceinfo. He was reacting to the death of two French soldiers in Mali on Saturday, January 2, whose vehicle was the victim of an improvised explosive device attack. The spokesperson ensures “that all methods, all know-how are used to reduce this risk“, and he insists on “succession of tactical successes that have accumulated in recent weeks, months, and which shows that the work of the Barkhane force and partner forces has been particularly well done.”

franceinfo: What exactly happened on Saturday?

Frédéric Barbry: The events took place in the middle of the morning during a reconnaissance and intelligence patrol north of Ménaka, a town in central Mali. It is a light armored vehicle LAV of the Barkhane force, which was armed by three soldiers, which was hit, hit by an improvised explosive device. In spite of the care which was lavished there immediately by their comrades. We must deplore the death of Sergeant Huynh as well as Brigadier Risser and there is another crew member who was injured, fortunately his condition is stable and his medical prognosis is not engaged.

Improvised explosive devices, which is the main danger around Operation Barkhane right now?

It is a danger and it is also a risk, but which is taken into account, which actually causes damage. Now, we must also see that all the methods, all the know-how are used to reduce this risk, to reduce this threat. These improvised explosive devices are relatively basic devices, with an explosive charge which can be protean, and an ignition device which is particular, which can be either a pressure plate, or a traction wire, or a device which can be charged remotely.

Can you remind us what the mission of Operation Barkhane troops is?

The mission of Operation Barkhane troops was reaffirmed by the President of the Republic, head of the armed forces, during the last summit in Pau. It is a question of concentrating our efforts in the region known as “of the three borders” between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, against an enemy which is clearly designated, it is the EIGS, the Islamic State in the Great Sahara. in order to attract enough to bring it up to the level of the local internal security forces and thus allow a full return to governance in this area. So it is still important to note that there is a succession of tactical successes that have accumulated in recent weeks, these last months, and which show that the work of the Barkhane force but also of the partner forces, has been particularly well. carried out since we forced the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara to have to withdraw. We prevented him from recruiting. We have denied him any form of free access to sanctuary areas and therefore, in this regard, these tactical successes are to be used for the benefit of the Barkhane force and the partner forces. Even if still, we must deplore the death for France of two of our comrades of the 2nd regiment of hussars of Haguenau.

Is France not a little alone in this mission, despite the arrival of some European reinforcements?

I think we should not minimize this European participation and beyond, since we have our American comrades and allies who provide us with intelligence, strategic transport, who also provide in-flight refueling, we have our German and Spanish comrades. who also provide us with strategic and intra-theater transport. We have our British comrades providing us with three helicopters from the Desert Airmobile Battle Group. And then, we still have, within the European task force Takuba, a first task group, that is to say a first Franco-Estonian entity which showed its full operational efficiency last month during an operation of scale with more than 3,000 people in the field. We currently have a second task group being set up in Ménaka with our growing Czech comrades. And then, our comrades and Swedish partners will come with more than a hundred people, aircraft, heavy structures. So we cannot say that Europeanization is not working, it is on the move. It could always be faster, but it’s a proven fact, it’s been proven on the pitch. As far as partner forces are concerned, here again, we could wish it would be faster, but we are still seeing a real move upmarket of the Malian armed forces, the Nigerien armed forces. There haven’t been any complex attacks for a long time. And when there were attacks, the local armed forces responded perfectly.