Mali | HRW: Russian mercenaries suspected of involvement in operation killing 300 civilians in Mali

According to the Human Rights Organization, this is the worst atrocity in the decade-long armed conflict in Mali.

Of the Russians mercenaries are suspected of collaborating with the Malian armed forces in an operation in Mali that killed some 300 civilians, says the human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW).

The British newspaper also reported on the matter The Guardian and the news agency Reuters. The killings are alleged to have taken place during an operation against jihadism in late March in the village of Moura in the Mopt area.

Some of those killed were suspected Islamists. According to HRW, people had been arrested, gathered in one Moura and killed in small groups.

“Abuses by Islamist groups do not justify military deliberate slaughter of detainees,” HRW Sahel Regional Director Corinne Dufka said in an organization statement.

According to HRW, this is the worst act of terror in the decade-long armed conflict in Mali.

Corporate according to Malian security sources, more than a hundred Russian-speaking men would have taken part in the operation.

Also, according to local eyewitnesses of HRW, Caucasian soldiers have been seen killing civilians in Mali, speaking to their belief in Russia. According to eyewitnesses, soldiers have arrived at the scene along with Malian soldiers by helicopter.

The Reuters news agency was unable to confirm the eyewitness findings.

The Malian Armed Forces said it had killed more than 200 Islamists and arrested more than 50 on Saturday.

Civilians killings and suspicions of terrorism have been reported in Mali well since last December.

Mali’s transitional government is fighting fighting rebel forces with the support of private mercenary companies. One of them is a wage army known as the Wagner Group, whose soldiers are also suspected of involvement in the war in Ukraine this year.

Russia and Mali have previously claimed that there are no mercenaries in the country but military trainers who equip local forces with Russian equipment.