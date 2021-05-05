Mali | French reporter says jihadist group abducted in Mali, video spread on social media

The reporter talks about the abduction in a short video, the authenticity of which has not been verified.

French supplier Olivier Dubois says he was abducted by a jihadist group near al-Qaeda on April 8 in Mali, West Africa. Dubois ’message has been recorded in a short video that has been circulating on social media since Wednesday, according to news agency AFP.

The authenticity of the video, which is about 20 seconds long, has not been verified by impartial parties. However, an official from the French Foreign Ministry has confirmed, according to AFP, that Dubois, who has worked for several news channels, has disappeared.

In a video sitting on the ground, dressed in a pink robe, Dubois says he was abducted in the Gao area by Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslim, the largest jihadist coalition in the Sahel.

The French authorities have said they are trying to find out the authenticity of the video.

Malissa the abductions of both the country’s own residents and foreigners are often made in the hope of ransom. The country has been plagued by turmoil since 2012 by the Islamist uprising, which has also spread to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Thousands of people have died and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes as fighting has finally ruined the economy of Mali, one of the poorest countries in the world.