“We are dealing with an explosive situation, we risk having a new Islamic State close to us in total silence”. Father Alex Zanotelli, a Comboni missionary who is well aware of the complexity of the African reality, questioned by Adnkronos on the kidnapping in Mali of three Italians – husband and wife Jehovah’s Witnesses with their son – launches a heartfelt appeal to open our eyes and break down that wall of silence about Africa.

“The media coverage of Africa – observes the missionary – is nothing short of provincial, in reality it does not exist. What happened in Mali with the kidnapping of these people makes us understand that Mali is going into the hands of the jihadists. my fear is that we risk having a new Islamic state close to us: that is, in the Sahelian area which includes Mali and Niger. The situation there is explosive “.

Father Zanotelli recalls that “we Italians then have our soldiers there. I don’t know why Italy is incaponita to send soldiers”. The Comboni missionary says: “We have made a criminal colonialism in Africa, what kind of foreign policy do we do to repair our misdeeds? Let’s open our eyes. Now then, with the war, it will be really hungry. Much of the wheat came from Russia and Ukraine. There is a risk of social unrest. We must open our eyes “.