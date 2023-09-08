Attacks on Thursday by suspected jihadists against a military base and a passenger ship on the Niger River in northern Mali killed 64 people, according to a Malian official.

The two attacks, carried out separately, targeted the Timbuktu boat on the Niger River and an Army position in Bamba, in the northern region of Gao, with “a provisional balance of 49 civilians and 15 soldiers killed,” according to a statement. of the government.

The text does not specify how many died in each assault, but they were “claimed” by a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda.

Previously, the Malian Army had declared on social networks that the ship had been attacked around 11:00 GMT by “armed terrorist groups”.

The vessel, which was covering an established route between cities along the river, was hit by “at least three rockets” aimed at its engines, the operator Comanav said separately.

The ship was immobilized in the river and the army is evacuating the passengers, said a Comanav official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Insurgency fueled by jihadists

Images posted on social media showed a cloud of black smoke rising over the river. The incident took place in a remote area and the footage could not be independently verified.

The Niger is a vital transport link in a region where road infrastructure is poor and there are no railways.

The attack comes after an al Qaeda-linked alliance, the Group in Support of Islam and Muslims (GSIM), announced last month that it was blockading Timbuktu, the historic crossroads city in northern Mali. . The impoverished state has struggled with insecurity since 2012, when a revolt led by ethnic Tuaregs broke out in the troubled north.

The insurgency was fanned by the jihadists, who three years later led their own campaign into central Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, sending a series of attacks across the Sahel.

In northern Mali, the regional rebellion formally ended with a Peace Agreement signed between the rebels and the Malian government in 2015.

However, the fragile deal was thrown into question after the civilian government was overthrown in 2020 and replaced by a junta.

Tensions in the region have reignited in recent weeks after the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, which has been asked to leave by the end of the year, handed over two bases near Timbuktu to the armed forces.

The handover sparked clashes between the army and jihadists and sparked an angry clash with former rebels, stoking fears over the 2015 peace deal.

(AFP)