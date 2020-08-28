Mali | Doubt arose over the background to the coup in Mali: The coups returned from Russia only days earlier

Malin the military commanders who carried out the coup spent almost the entire current year on training missions in Russia and returned to their homeland only a few days before the military coup.

This information, circulated in the Malian and Western media, has raised the question of whether Russia had anything to do with the August 18 coup.

Rebels serving in the armed forces of West African Mali took control of the largest military base in Kati last Tuesday. They then occupied the presidential palace and imprisoned the president Ibrahim Boubacar Keitan.

Troop said on Thursday of this week to release Kita.

At least two coup leaders, Malick Diaw and Sadio Camara, went to Russia for military training in January this year, says French BBC Afrique. According to the BBC, Camara’s trip to Russia was originally reported by the Mali Tribune.

Two Mali military sources confirmed To The Daily Beast news site that Diaw and Camara were in training in Russia for most of the year and returned to Mali just over a week before the military coup.

“The two men spent a long period in Russia, and a few days after their return, they easily managed to make a coup,” the anonymous Lieutenant of the Malian Armed Forces told The Daily Beast.

The source itself did not participate in the revolution.

“This shows that they are preparing for a long time.”

Malian aBamako.com news site for its part said a few days after the coup, the coups were among the first foreign diplomats to meet with the Russian ambassador; Igor Gromykon.

According to the newspaper, protesters in favor of the coup have visibly called for increased cooperation between Mali and Russia.

“Putin, Putin!” and “We want to work with Russia,” some protesters shouted last weekend at a demonstration in Bamako, the capital of Mali, according to the aBamako website.

Last year, Mali and Russia signed an agreement to increase military cooperation. However, no concrete evidence of the Kremlin’s involvement in the military coup in Mali has been presented.

Coup Mali, with a population of 20 million, was preceded by a decline in support for the previously popular President Kate.

Dissatisfaction with President Keita has grown because he has failed to end the violence raging in central and northern Mali. During the current year, the administration has also violently suppressed anti-government protests.

Read more about the political situation in Mali from here.

Many the Malians are critical of the presence of French soldiers from the former colonial government in the country and see an alliance with Russia as an alternative.

France sent troops to Mali in 2012 when jihadists linked to the terrorist network al-Qaeda had taken over large areas of the north of the country. Despite the presence of French soldiers and UN peacekeepers, the violence has not been completely suppressed.

Some of the coups had been trained in Russia, but the colonel was considered the leading figure in the coups. Assimi Goita has, on the other hand, received military training in the United States, says German Broadcasting Corporation’s English-language news channel DW. The matter was confirmed to DW by the Communications Officer of the U.S. Armed Forces Africa Division Kelly Cahalan.

Since the coup, the United States has suspended military cooperation with Mali.

German Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer Meanwhile, he said Wednesday that some of the soldiers involved in the coup have received training from Germany and France, according to Reuters.

The EU has two training missions in Mali. One focuses on training soldiers and the other on police. On Wednesday, the head of EU foreign affairs Josep Borrell announced that training operations would be suspended for the time being.

Finland has sent a total of eight trainers to the EU and UN operations in Mali.

Russia has increased its presence and activity in African countries formally and informally in recent years. U.S. Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) incubator by Russia has signed a military cooperation agreement with 28 African states.

Russia’s activities in the Central African Republic have received the most publicity. According to the CSIS, about 400 Russian mercenaries are operating in the Central African Republic.

Russia is also the main weapon of African countries. Although Russia’s arms exports to Africa have fallen, Russia accounted for 39% of all arms exports to Africa between 2013 and 2017, says Stockholm International Peace Research Institute Sipri.

China came second with 27 percent and the United States third with 11 percent.