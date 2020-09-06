Two French troopers misplaced their lives in Mali on Saturday September 5. A 3rd man was critically injured and his prognosis is threatened. They belonged to the first parachute hussar regiment of Tarbes (Hautes-Pyrénées). The French convoy was finishing up a reconnaissance operation in northeastern Mali. “Their car jumped on contact with an improvised explosive gadget“, experiences the Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly. The assault was claimed by a bunch linked to Al-Qaeda.

“One had 11 years of service, was very skilled, had accomplished a number of operations. The opposite was youthful, it was his first mission, he had one yr of service“, experiences Colonel Antoine de Labretoigne du Mazel, corps commander of the first parachute hussar regiment. For the reason that begin of operations Serval and Barkhane, 45 troopers have already misplaced their lives.