A bus was the subject of warning shots, one of which ricocheted on the ground and crossed the windshield, explains the French army.

A Malian civilian was killed and two injured by French soldiers of the anti-jihadist force Barkhane, Tuesday, September 1, during an incident involving a bus that refused to slow down despite warnings, according to a statement from the French general staff.

About fifty kilometers west of Gao (northeast of the country), “a bus heading at high speed towards the military convoy [français] was the subject of verbal and gestural summons, then a first warning shot, while the threat of suicide vehicles is high “, details the staff. But “these first measures did not slow down the bus”, he asserts. “A second warning shot aimed at the ground was then fired. Two bullets ricocheted on the ground and went through the windshield, injuring three passengers, one seriously”.

“The seriously injured was evacuated by helicopter to the Barkhane force hospital in Gao” But “died of his injuries”, the statement continued. “The Barkhane force offers its sincere condolences to the relatives of the deceased victim”, concludes the French staff, specifying that “all measures have been taken to establish the exact circumstances of this event”, in collaboration with the Malian gendarmerie.

Paris has 5,100 soldiers in the Sahel within the Barkhane force, which fights armed groups affiliated with Islamic State (IS) and Al Qaeda, and this kind of event is rare. This intervenes in an uncertain climate in Mali, led since August 18 by a military junta which overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta after seven years in power, exercised with the support of the international community in the fight against the jihadist spread and for the stability of the Sahel.