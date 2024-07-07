Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger announced Saturday the formation of a new alliance called the “Sahel Alliance” that aims to strengthen the joint defense agreement launched last year, according to a declaration issued at the end of a summit held in Niamey, the capital of Niger.

The media quoted the statement issued by the “Sahel Alliance” as saying that the alliance countries, which are ruled by military councils, intend to coordinate more closely in their foreign and security policies, regulate the freedom of movement of people and goods, and establish a joint investment bank.