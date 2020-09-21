The profile of the head of state to preside over the period of transition at the head of the country was debated between the soldiers who overthrew Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta and the neighboring countries, who wanted a civilian personality.

Mali knows the identity of the transitional president who will lead it pending the organization of elections. Ba N’Daou, a retired colonel major and former defense minister, was chosen on Monday September 21 by a committee set up by the ruling junta, whose composition is unknown.

It was the head of this junta, Colonel Assimi Goïta, who announced it on national television. He himself will occupy the post of transitional vice-president, responsible for defense and security issues. The country has had no president since the military coup against Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta on August 18.

Ba N’Daou is supposed to serve as head of state for several months before civilians return to power. The military is currently planning an 18-month transition. He will be sworn in on Friday.

These announcements come after several weeks of wrangling over the civilian or military nature of the transition. The Community of West African States (ECOWAS) put pressure on the junta for the rapid designation of civilian figures, notably imposing economic sanctions.