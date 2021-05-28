Mali’s Acting President Bah N’daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were released after being detained by the Army for three days. The releases come after both were forced to resign from their positions. The head of the 2020 military coup and who since then has been the vice president of the transitional government, Colonel Assimi Goita, thus regains control of the country and unleashes one of the worst political crises.

Freedom in exchange for being removed from office. That would have been the crossroads for interim President Bah N’daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, who were detained by the Army on May 24 and on Wednesday, while held captive, were forced to resign.

Finally, this Thursday they were released, as confirmed by Baba Cisse, a major in the Army and assistant to the country’s vice president, Assimi Goita.

The vice president, who led the coup in 2020 and has held the government post since then, is accused of orchestrating the arrests. With N’daw and Ouane out of government, the military regains full control of the nation.

“They resigned, their release was scheduled, we have nothing against them,” said, however, Cisse.

These actions have unleashed a new political crisis in the country and have raised alarms from international organizations. The United Nations (UN), the African Union and the United States Government, among others, had demanded the release of the two politicians.

The UN Security Council considered that the resignations were forced and demanded the immediate reinstatement of the transitional civilian government.

What triggered the new political crisis in Mali?

Both the president and the Malian premier were detained along with other members of the interim administration by the armed forces hours after they appointed a new cabinet that did not include the nation’s most prominent military leaders.

In Mali, President Bah N'Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, detained by the military since Monday at the Kati camp, are now free. After the announcement of their resignation, everything suggests that the country is now under the control of Colonel Assimi Goita.



Those who participated in last year’s coup consider that they should remain in the most important positions of the Government.

In fact, the military and vice president, Assimi Goita, accused them of violating a transition letter by not consulting with him on the nomination of the new cabinet.

In August 2020, the Goita-led military coup removed President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. In September, an interim Administration was formed, led by N’Daw and Ouane, which was to govern for 18 months, with the task of implementing reforms and then calling elections.

But now with his dismissals, the African press reported that Goita has declared himself the new president and affirms that he will be the one to lead the transition.

With AP and EFE