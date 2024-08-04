AFP: Mali announces severance of diplomatic relations with Ukraine

Mali has announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Ukraine. This was reported by RIA News with reference to Agence France Press (AFP).

“Mali has announced that it is severing diplomatic relations with Ukraine,” the agency’s publication says.

On the night of July 28, it became known that the Wagner PMC convoy was defeated in Mali. They were ambushed by militants of the Arab movement. According to the Baza Telegram channel, the PMC’s losses amounted to 20 to 50 people.

It turned out that Tuareg rebels in Mali received information needed to attack Wagner fighters from Kyiv. The involvement of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the attack on the PMC was confirmed by the official representative of the department Andrey Yusov.