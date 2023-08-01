Any military intervention in Niger would be tantamount to a declaration of war between Burkina Faso and Mali, the two countries’ transitional governments said in a joint statement released July 31.

“The transitional governments of Burkina Faso and Mali <...> warn that any military intervention against Niger will be tantamount to a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Ma,” the document cites AFP.

Burkina Faso and Mali warned of “catastrophic consequences” of military intervention in Niger. It is noted that this could destabilize the entire region, as was the case with the unilateral NATO intervention in Libya.

Earlier, on July 30, it became known that ECOWAS members decided to stop financial and commercial transactions with Niger after a military coup. They also agreed to freeze the assets of the organizers of the rebellion, their families and accomplices, close the borders with Niger and suspend material assistance to the country.

On July 26, the military in Niger tried to block the head of state, Mohamed Bazum, from his residence in Niamey. The rebellion was organized by the presidential guard, led by General Omar Chiani.

The next day, the Niger military announced that Bazum had been removed and the borders closed. The country imposed a curfew and blocked the roads leading to the national television buildings. On the same day, the rebels announced the suspension of the work of all institutions of the republic.

After that, on July 28, the United States warned that it could curtail cooperation with the government of Niger, including in the field of security.

In turn, the head of European Union diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said on July 29 that Europe would not recognize the change of power. He noted that the suspension of the Constitution and the dismantling of democratic institutions weakened the state and people of Niger, whose peace, stability and security must be preserved.