In return, the Malian army announced that it was in the process of “regaining control of its territory” and that it was in a “war against terrorist groups in the north.” The speech that angered his Azawad opponents after linking them indiscriminately with the Al-Qaeda and ISIS groups, despite the recognition their cause enjoys in international circles.

Over the course of this week, clashes escalated between fighters of the Coordination of Azawad Movements (Sima) on the one hand, and the government and the private Russian armed group “Wagner” on the other, during which, last Tuesday, “Sima” announced its control of the city of “Borim” in the Gao region, after accusing it of The army bombed its positions and advanced towards positions it controlled.

These confrontations threaten the return of the armed conflict between the two sides that broke out in 2012, as a result of the efforts of the Azawadian movements to secede in the Azawad region, and ended with the signing of the Algeria Peace Agreement in 2015.

Mobilization against the government

On Tuesday, the Permanent Strategic Framework of the Azawadian Movements, which is under the wing of the Azawadian movements that signed the peace agreement, announced general mobilization, calling on its fighters to join the fighting fronts.

In its stronghold in the city of Kidal, the SIMA movement launched an account for the “Media and Communications for Military Affairs” cell, and also launched a news agency.

In light of these developments, we review the broad outlines of the capabilities of the Malian army and the Azawad movements in terms of manpower and armament.

Capabilities of the Malian army

The Malian army ranks 110th in the world, according to the Global Firepower website’s ranking of armies’ capabilities for the year 2023, and 21st in Africa, with a volume of defense spending amounting to 591 million dollars, while the number of its soldiers is approximately 20,000.

Mali’s declared military equipment includes 39 warplanes, 50 tanks, 1,294 military vehicles, 15 towed artillery, and 45 rocket launchers, and since August 2022, it has received 5 planes and a helicopter from Russia, drones from Turkey, and military equipment from China.

Wagner’s power

“Wagner” was present in Mali under the pretext of its support against terrorism, and the “New York Times” newspaper quoted leaked American intelligence documents, stating that there are 1,645 members of “Wagner” with its various military equipment, and “Wagner” gradually occupies what were bases for French and United Nations forces in the cities of Timbuktu. Gosi, Menaka, Gao, and 13 other locations, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).

MOQ items

A military force, a division of the Malian army reconstituted in accordance with the Algiers Peace Agreement, which required the integration of elements from all Azawad movements into the army, who are still within the Malian army battalions.

Touareg “Imgad”

In 2014, the Self-Defense Movement of the Imghad Tuareg and Their Allies (GATIA) was founded, led by General Al-Hajji Ag Gamou. It supports the Malian government’s sovereignty over all of the country’s territory, and opposes “separatists and terrorists.”

According to what was reported at the time by Agence France-Presse and other French websites, the Imgad tribe includes more than half a million people.

“Sima” coordination

In contrast to the above, there are groups that believe they have a right to autonomy or independence for the Azawad region:

The most prominent of which is the Coordination of the Azawadian Movements (Sima), which is controlled by Tuareg and Arabs, and entered into battles with the state in 2012, which ended with the Algiers Agreement.

The Movement of Azawad’s fighters were estimated at 26,000, consisting of revolutionaries affiliated with the National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad (MNLA), the High Council for the Unity of Azawad (HCUA), and the Arab Movement of Azawad (MAA).

According to the Malian Ministry of Defence, at least 500 National Guard members, all Tuareg, deserted in 2012 to join the National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad.

April 2012 The Secretary-General of the National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad, Bilal Ag Sharif, stated that at least 3,000 Tuareg fighters from Libya joined the Movement of Azawad after the fall of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

According to sources, Sima’s armament is light, with anti-aircraft missiles, and most of the weapons come from Libya or from the black market for weapons.

The Azawadian movements possess thousands of fast Toyota pickup trucks loaded with air defenses and anti-aircraft guns, and countless amounts of light weapons and explosives. They also have the advantage in desert warfare and the speed of attack and flight.

Strengths and weaknesses of the army

The Malian army received training with American forces, as well as from forces affiliated with countries in the European Union. In his research on American training for Malian forces published by the American Rand Corporation, Major Simon Paulson, a participant in the training, concluded that the training did not achieve what was required.

One of the reasons for this is the diverse ethnic nature of the army’s ranks. Only a small effort was made to promote ethnic integration and unity, and tribal and tribal solidarity prevailed over homogeneity.

Possibilities of new conflict

In the face of this scene, the American researcher specializing in international affairs, Irina Zuckerman, warns that Mali will be drawn into a “comprehensive civil war.” The researcher expects that if war breaks out, Mali will face an ethnic conflict:

Tuareg across West and North Africa could join the battle alongside their kindred in Mali, threatening wider conflict.

For its part, the government may request military assistance from neighboring countries.

The army will be more threatened by terrorists, especially the “Support for Islam and Muslims” group, which seeks to replicate the Taliban model in Afghanistan.

According to observers, the region is threatened by a long-term war in which victory will not be easy for any party, as much as it will bring disasters to the region, especially with the presence and growth of powerful terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda in the Sahel and its opponent, ISIS.