A member of the religious community from Togo was also kidnapped with the family of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The confirmation of the Farnesina. They are missionaries serving in the African country

ROME. Three Italian citizens and a Togolese were kidnapped by gunmen in Mali. The kidnapping took place in Syncina in the Sikasso region east of the capital Bamako. The abductees would belong to a community of Jehovah’s Witnesses. According to the Africa-Express portal, with the Italian couple their child was also kidnapped in addition to the Togolese citizen. “Armed men kidnapped three Italian citizens and a Togolese citizen last night. We are doing everything possible to secure their release, ”a Malian security source who preferred to remain anonymous told France Press, confirming that the kidnapping took place in the south-eastern town of Sincina, a rural municipality in the Sikasso region.

Jihadists

The kidnapping took place in a region, located east of Bamako, with a high concentration of jihadists. In the last year, following the “downsizing” of the French operation Barkhane in the Sahel, jihadist attacks have increased in Mali. The kidnapping took place in an area infested by several jihadist factions that are often able to hit neighboring Burkina Faso as well. “The European Union and its member states will continue to support the stabilization of the G5 Sahel countries – European sources report -. The European Council reaffirms its invitation to the transitional authorities of Mali to fully implement the Transition Charter ”. The Takuba Joint Military Force, headed by France, was in fact approved in March 2020 to fight jihadism in the Sahel.