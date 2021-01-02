The Support Group for Islam and Muslims, affiliated with Al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility on Friday (January 1) for the attack which killed three French soldiers on Monday on a road in central Mali. The GSIM (or JNIM according to the Arabic acronym) did not provide details of the attack.

In a statement published by its propaganda platform Al-Zallaqa, the main jihadist alliance in the Sahel invokes the continuation of the French military presence in the sub-region, the cartoons of Mohammed and the defense taken by Emmanuel Macron of their publication in the sub-region. name of freedom of expression. The policy of the French government towards Muslims in France is also denounced.

The three soldiers were killed in the border area with Niger and Burkina Faso when their armored vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device while taking part in an escort mission, according to the French presidency. Their death brings to 47 the number of French soldiers killed in the Sahel since 2013 in the Serval then Barkhane operations.

At the end of November, the commander of Barkhane, Marc Conruyt, had appointed before the French deputies the GSIM as the“most dangerous enemy” in the Sahel, where the Islamic State group is also present.