The military council had promised to hold the referendum as part of the process of transition to democracy under pressure from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

But some of the changes contained in the constitution drafted by the committee charged with preparing it have divided opinion, as supporters say it will strengthen fragile political institutions, while opponents say it will give the president more powers.

Nevertheless, regional bodies and the United Nations see the referendum itself as an important test of the military council’s willingness to commit to the transitional path and a nationwide democratic process, especially at a time when militants are intensifying their attacks.

“With this project, we are betting on the future of our state, the restoration of its authority and the trust between institutions and citizens,” interim President Asimi Guetta said in a televised address on Friday.

“It is time for us to reaffirm our commitment to the new Mali,” he added.

The draft constitution includes amendments proposed in previous failed efforts to revise the constitution.

Supporters hope that these amendments will strengthen democracy and heal divisions, including the creation of a second parliamentary chamber to enhance representation from all parts of Mali.

It is expected that the preliminary results of the referendum will appear within 72 hours of the vote, knowing that the presidential elections are scheduled to be held in February 2024.

What is going on in Mali?