“It is with great sadness that I learned of the death of our fellow citizen”. The Swiss Federal Councilor for Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis announced on Friday, October 9 the death of a Swiss hostage in Mali, who “would have been killed” by his captors of the Islamist terrorist organization Jama’at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslim (JNIM). “I condemn this cruel act and express my deepest condolences to the relatives of the victim”, he added.

The ministry does not specify the identity of the hostage and indicates that it was the French authorities who informed the Swiss authorities “this Friday afternoon” as the hostage “would have been killed by them about a month ago”. French authorities “were informed of this execution through the recently released French hostage”, Sophie Pétronin, specifies the press release of the ministry.

The last French hostage in the world, arrived Friday at midday in France after four years of detention in Mali in the hands of jihadists. Swiss authorities, “make every effort to know the exact circumstances” of the’“execution” of their national “as well as the place where the body of the victim is” . “Switzerland will do everything possible to repatriate him”, continues the ministry affirming to want to approach the “new transitional government in Mali” to achieve this.