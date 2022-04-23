This comes hours after the French army accused Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group of manipulating information.

The French army confirmed that it filmed what it said were Russian mercenaries burying bodies near the Gosse base, with the aim of accusing the French of leaving a mass grave behind.

The General Staff of the Malian armies said in a statement that “the bodies were found in a state of advanced decomposition in a mass grave not far from the camp formerly occupied by the French Barkhane force.”

The statement pointed out that “the advanced state of decomposition of the bodies indicates that this mass grave was present long before the handover” of the base.

He added, “Therefore, the responsibility for this act can in no way be attributed” to the Malian armed forces.

He indicated that an investigation will be opened to determine all the details related to the mass grave.

On Tuesday, the French General Staff warned that it expected “media attacks” aimed at discrediting the French army on the occasion of the handover of the Gossy base.

The video, which was filmed by the French army by a drone on Thursday evening, shows soldiers busy around corpses covering them with sand. The French General Staff described it as a “media attack”, according to Agence France-Presse.

As part of its withdrawal from Mali, which was announced in February, the French army officially handed over the Malian armed forces on Tuesday to the Gossi base, which housed 300 French soldiers.

And Paris decided in February to withdraw from Mali in an atmosphere of deteriorating security against the backdrop of tension between France and the ruling military council, which the Westerners accuse of using the services of the Wagner Group.

Bamako, for its part, confirms the presence of ordinary Russian coaches.