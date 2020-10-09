Since 2013, in Mali, there are more than 5,000 French soldiers deployed in the huge area around Gao. France has been fighting for these years by paying a heavy price, including 45 soldiers killed, recalls the great reporter Samah Soula. It is an immense territory with volatile mobile groups that benefit from the complicity and help of local populations, sometimes even in spite of themselves. A very difficult fight with a question: can we win this war or not?

France has reinforced Operation Barkhane in recent months, a long-term fight waged in Mali. With the release of Sophie Pétronin and Soumaïla Cissé, does the junta mark a blow to be legitimate? The junta and the civilian government need to legitimize themselves in the eyes of the international community. But there were also demonstrations a few months ago against the regime of Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta because things were not progressing on the ground of negotiation. Today, the junta and the government which is set up can say “we’re getting things done”, suggests Étienne Leenhardt, the head of the foreign service of France Televisions on stage.