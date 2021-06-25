A vehicle loaded with explosives detonated near a temporary operational base of the UN Peacekeeping Mission in the country (Minusma). The attack occurred in the Gao region, in the north of the country; a place that is going through a difficult political and public order moment after two coups d’état in less than a year and after the announcement by French President Emmanuel Macron to withdraw part of the troops fighting against jihadism.

Fifteen UN peacekeepers were injured this Friday in northern Mali, after a car bomb attack on a temporary base of the Peacekeeping Mission in the Sahel region, called Minusma.

“This morning, a temporary operational base of the Minusma force near the village of Ichagara, in the Tarkint commune, Gao region, was the target of a car bomb attack (…) Fifteen peacekeepers were injured and their evacuation is in progress. course ”, reported the UN through the mission’s Twitter account.

This morning, a temporary operation base of the Force de la MINUSMA in the village of Ichagara, in the commune of Tarkint, region of #Gao, to été la cible d’une attaque au véhicule piégé. fifteen #Casquesbleus ont été blessés, leur evacuation est en cours. pic.twitter.com/l40GsrLFzd – MINUSMA (@UN_MINUSMA) June 25, 2021



This is the second attack of its kind in less than a week, after on Monday, June 21, six French soldiers, members of Operation Barkhane; and four local civilians were injured. This when a driver blew himself up when he detonated the explosives that he carried inside his vehicle, near the town of Gossi, in central Mali.

The main victims of this new car bomb attack would be members of the German peacekeepers, according to a member of the Defense Committee of the German Parliament, on condition of anonymity, in dialogue with the AFP agency. Twelve of the injured would be in critical condition.

The Minusma had established this temporary base in northern Mali as of last Thursday, with the aim of ensuring a towing operation of a mission vehicle, as reported by international security sources.

The origin of the Minusma in Mali

For the past 12 years, Mali has been mired in political and military instability that has left thousands of deaths, despite the support of the international community and the intervention of the UN peacekeepers.

This after the outbreak of jihadist groups that commit violent acts, mainly in the north of the country, which has a large part of its territory over the Sahel region. This semi-desert area of ​​the African continent has been the most affected by the actions of armed groups inspired by extremist Islamism.

For this reason, this UN peacekeeping mission is classified as the organization’s deadliest mission to the entire world. The Minusma emerged on April 25, 2013, following the Security Council’s decision to create it to “support the political processes in that country and carry out a series of security-related tasks,” according to the official website of the United Nations. The portal adds that the mission was asked “to help Mali’s transition authorities to stabilize the country and implement the transition roadmap.”

Since the year of its creation and the arrival on the ground of the military known as ‘blue helmets’, which are those that make up all the missions that the UN has in the world, they have been the object of numerous attacks by different factions jihadists operating in the region. There have also been attacks against French soldiers who are part of the French operation known as Barkhane and against Malian military forces.

Several separatist groups operating in Mali signed a peace agreement with the government in 2015. However, the country continues to be plagued by the actions of groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the group calling itself Islamic State. This is in addition to inter-ethnic conflicts and insurgent groups that dispute the traffic of goods of all kinds on the borders with the neighboring countries of Burkina Faso and Niger.

Instability in Mali and the end of the Barkhane force

On June 10, President Emmanuel Macron said that his country’s military operations against jihadist militants in the Sahel region of West Africa would come to an end.











The decision came days after, at the end of May this year, Colonel Assimi Goïta, of the Malian army, took power after the overthrow of a second civilian president and his prime minister, in just nine months. This exacerbated the political instability that the country has experienced for more than a decade.

“The time has come to begin a profound transformation of our military presence in the Sahel (…) Many of our soldiers have fallen, I think of their families. We owe them consistency and clarity, ”Macron said, referring to Operation Barkhane, which has about 5,100 soldiers in various countries in the Sahel region.

Macron described the situation in Mali as a “coup within a coup” and temporarily suspended joint operations between French and Malian troops as of June 3.

In addition, he assured that the details of the operational changes would be finalized by the end of June after consultations with the United States, several European countries involved in the region and the five Sahel countries: Mali, Niger, Chad, Burkina Faso and Mauritania.

Some 55 French soldiers have died in the region since Paris intervened in 2013 to push back al Qaeda-linked groups that had taken over cities and towns in northern Mali a year earlier.

“Our desired objective is to reduce our bases, reduce external operations (…) More countries would be asked to contribute forces to that alliance, including the United States, which so far has only provided logistical and intelligence support in the Sahel” added the French president.

Despite the end of Operation Barkhane, other French forces would continue to work in the region in training operations and as part of international missions.

With Reuters and AFP